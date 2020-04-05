On March 23rd, LDNE superintendent Fred Hansen received notice that the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) issued a time extension for the previous 15-day closure of schools. In a special meeting later that night, the LDNE Board of Education approved the recommendation by the ELVPHD to not reconvene school through the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
This creates many questions and challenges for LDNE staff. One of the most important ones being, what kind of help are the students and their parents getting to keep up on their schoolwork, helping to keep their minds sharp? “All students in Pre-K through 12 are receiving enrichment lessons,” Superintendent Hansen. “This can happen in a variety of ways including online learning opportunities, Zoom sessions, and printed materials.”
Even with the enrichment lessons being sent home, there is still the issue of all the state testing and ACT testing that happens at the end of the year. According to the State of Nebraska, this challenge is being met by suspending the Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System (NSCAS) testing and ACT for this year. However, they are continuing to work on possibly giving juniors a chance to take the ACT free of charge.
This school closure covers the entire 4th quarter of the school year. This is usually the quarter that the teachers and staff use to get students ready for the next year. This is still the case for this year, be it more difficult. Measures Of Academic Progress (MAP) assessments done back in February and Universal Screenings along with reading placement tests in K-3 will help them to make these determinations.
With it being their last year the senior class might just be hit most of all. The usual dates of graduation and prom are not likely an option. Superintendent Hansen and his staff are looking outside the box. “We are discussing alternative plans for Spring activities such as graduation as long as we receive approval from the ELVPHD,” Superintendent Hansen said. “ I would assume that any activity would be limited under health department guidelines with social distancing and limiting the number of people under 10 at any one time still in place.”
LDNE staff and administration are helping out the seniors with their final grades while waiting on the confirmation from the Nebraska Department of Education. They are of the belief that all Seniors passing their necessary classes as of March 16, 2020, would be able to graduate. LDNE Seniors are given the opportunity to complete make-up work to ensure they have passing grades.
When it comes to the 2020-2021 school year, it is doubtful that the Nebraska Department of Education would require students to make up time missed due to COVID 19. Elementary Principal Brenda Totten had this to add, “If we find that elementary students are behind in reading and/or math at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year, we will look into scheduling additional reading and math time until students are caught up and have the needed skills to move on.”
High School Principal Weston Swanson is focused on ensuring the students are equipped for next year. “We are hoping the secondary students will carry on with their enrichment activities and will be prepared for the 2020-2021 school year,” he said.
Academics aside, school plays an important part in our children’s social-emotional development. As the students’ routines have been turned upside, the LDNE staff haven’t forgotten this. Teachers and Paraprofessionals are making personal contacts with students and/or parents a minimum of twice per week through phone conversations, zoom, email, or text messages in hopes to help their students get some sense of normality, while they try to navigate these uncharted waters.
