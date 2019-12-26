The date is set for Lyons Decatur Northeast Alumni for May 23, 2020.Recognized classes include 1970, 1995, and 2005. Make sure to mark your calendar for Alumni 2020 Events.
The Alumni Planning Committee met on Dec. 7, 2019 to discuss Alumni Events for Memorial Weekend, 2020. The agenda also included Scholarship, Lyons Decatur Northeast School Foundation, and adding Jason Richards (1990) as Co-Treasurer.
The committee decided to continue with the $700 scholarship(s). A donation will be given to the Lyons Decatur Northeast School Foundation to digitize 2 more yearbooks. Kendra Larson Boden (2005) will work with the foundation on which years will be included.
Much appreciation to those who donated last year. Without your donations, these two projects would not be an option.
The committee approved adding Jason Richards as a Co-Treasurer to the alumni bank account. Cynthia Moseman Svendsen (1966) and Jason will connect to complete the bank requirements.
Responsibilities for the Alumni Weekend were assigned. Doors will open at 5:30. Banquet at 6:30, Social following with dancing. Approved.
It was decided to postal mail a Save the Date Postcard in January and continue with the Alumni Newsletter in April with the donation and banquet ticket order form.
Does the Alumni have your current address? You can email lyonsdecaturalumni@gmail.com with your updates .or contact one of the Alumni Planning Committee Contacts.
Alumni Chairs include:
Tim Hayes and Gary Slaughter (1970)
Leslie Haeffner Timm, Dana Olson Beckman, and Maggie Connealy Hoops (1995)
Kendra Larson Boden and Brock Simonsen (2005)
Scholarship: Dave Tejral (1969), Bill Myers (1969), and Maggie Connealy Hoops (1995)
The Alumni Committee appreciates any suggestions. Use the email from above or contact one or the committee members.
