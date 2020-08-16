Movie Night
The Lyons City Council meeting on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 started with Jamie Horter discussing the hosting of movie nights. Horter’s plan was to put up a makeshift drive-in movie theater in the parking lot near Happy Days Senior center and the Rural Affairs building. The council gave her plan the green light to proceed and the approval to use the city building to place the screen on and use city power.
Water Restrictions Not Needed
Ron Daberkow’s Utilities report explained that water restrictions are not needed at this time. They checked the water levels and they are lower than usual but not too low. Daberkow said that when it gets to that point we can start various different ways to prevent a water shortage, going from notifying the public to voluntarily use less water, to staggered water usage days. But he doesn’t believe it will get that far.
ATV Ordinance Changes
The Council also decided to look into making some amendments to the ATV licensing ordinance. The current ordinance states that to get a renewal for your ATV’s permit you need to have it inspected by the police department every year before renewing. They discussed changing the language in the ordinance to state a person only needs to have it inspected when they get the initial permit. According to Mayor Andy Fuston, this will save some time for both the community and the police department. The changes are not made yet, however they are looking into it.
Safety Plan Approved
The Council discussed that the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health District has approved the safety plan for the Lyons Community Center. They also were informed that all event holders must submit their own safety plan to the ELVPHD for an approval before the event. This can be done online on the ELVPHD website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.