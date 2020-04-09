After 28 years as Lyons Police Chief, Jim Buck decided he was ready for a desk job and Burt County offered him that opportunity. The resignation of Lyons’ Police Chief left a difficult hole to fill for the city council.
“As you can imagine, finding the right police chief for our small community shouldn’t be rushed,” said Lyons Mayor Andy Fuston. He went on to state that Oakland graciously offered to assist Lyons with coverage until the right person comes along to fill the position, and all the council agreed.
The plan that they came up with is a collaboration with the Oakland Police department headed by Police Chief Terry Poland.
As of April 1, 2020, the Oakland Police Department assumed 24/7 administrative and patrol duties, along with Lyons Police Officer Rivera still on his full-time position. Mayor Fuston and the council made this a short term agreement of only 2 months. Come June 1, 2020, if no suitable replacement is found, there is talk of extending this arrangement. However, they are exploring all options at this time.
“I think it would be the hope of all small communities to maintain their own police force but if that option doesn’t materialize or takes longer than expected, it is great having the Oakland police force there as a safety net,” Mayor Fuston said.
The contract with Oakland will cost Lyons approximately $10,500 a month to provide administrative oversight and patrol time. “The council believes it is in the best interest of the community to have the coverage needed,” Mayor Fuston said. “Thus it was worth entering into this contractual agreement with Oakland.”
Police Chief Terry Poland is no stranger to Lyons. He has served Lyons many times in the past as a part-time patrol officer before taking the position as Oakland’s Chief. “Not much will change for Lyons,” commented Chief Poland. “The biggest change is, you will be seeing Oakland patrol cars protecting and serving almost as much as Lyons.” Poland said his department is looking forward to helping out the community of Lyons, and strengthening the relationship between the two communities.
“The city council has always tried to put the best interest of Lyons first, Mayor Fuston said. “We are doing that again in this situation. This was a great option considering the time frame we had to work with. I’m confident that this partnership will be a success, regardless if it is just in the interim or for longer.”
