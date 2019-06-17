The Lyons Volunteer Fire Department held their annual officership elections at their June meeting. Congratulations to the following:

President: Kyle Phillips

Vice President: Brantley Vavra

Secretary: Shannon Burgett

Treasurer: Ron Brovont

Fire Chief: Stuart Miller

Assistant Fire Chiefs: F2- Kyle Simonsen, F3- Eric Simonsen

Rescue Captain: Wendy Phillips

Assistant Rescue Captain: Abby Simonsen

Evaluation Committee: Jeff Going, Justin Webster

Safety Officer: Ray Hayes

