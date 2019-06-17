The Lyons Volunteer Fire Department held their annual officership elections at their June meeting. Congratulations to the following:
President: Kyle Phillips
Vice President: Brantley Vavra
Secretary: Shannon Burgett
Treasurer: Ron Brovont
Fire Chief: Stuart Miller
Assistant Fire Chiefs: F2- Kyle Simonsen, F3- Eric Simonsen
Rescue Captain: Wendy Phillips
Assistant Rescue Captain: Abby Simonsen
Evaluation Committee: Jeff Going, Justin Webster
Safety Officer: Ray Hayes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.