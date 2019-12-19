The TeamMates Chapter at Logan View is pleased to announce the “Match of the Month” for December. Congratulations to mentor Chelsea Kuddes and her mentee Kinsley Mundil for being selected as this month’s “Match of the Month” at Logan View.
Chelsea and Kinsley were matched for the TeamMates mentoring program through a process that includes prospective mentors and mentees filling out a survey highlighting what they are interested in, skills they have, experiences they have, activities they enjoy, their likes and dislikes and so on. The information helps to make sure the mentors and mentees that are matched together have some common ground from which they can build a relationship.
Chelsea said, “People should become involved in TeamMates because it’s a great way to form a new friendship. My TeamMate allows me to take a break from my day and just have fun with a friend. Everyone could use a break like that!” Since Chelsea is a teacher at Logan View she uses time during her lunch to meet with her mentee Kinsley. “We like to do crafts and play games. If we have already figured out a way to play a game or do a craft, we like to create a new way to play or make the craft.”
Kinsley commented that TeamMates, “has helped me with some stress and anxiety about taking tests and homework. I can just have some time to relax. It’s helped me not to be as shy.” When asked about how the TeamMates Mentoring program makes her feel, Kinsley said, “It makes me feel good because I know that there is someone else that I know cares about me.”
Both Chelsea and Kinsley agreed they would tell anyone interested in learning more about being a part of the Logan View TeamMates to go ahead and do it. For Kinsley she said, “It is definitely worth it!” Chelsea added, “I feel like I am helping to make a positive environment for our students.”
Currently the Logan View Chapter of TeamMates is looking for 20 people who are interested in making a difference in the lives of our youth to be mentors. Please consider giving your time to be a mentor. Contact Logan View Public Schools at 402-654-3317 and ask to speak to a building coordinator or visit the website at www.loganview.org and click on the “Community” tab to get more information.
