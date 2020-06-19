Pat Kassmeier, Logan View Public School Family and Consumer Sciences teacher was named Teacher of the Year at the conclusion of the Virtual FCSTN June 10th business meeting. This meeting was in conjunction with the Nebraska Career and Technical Educators Annual Conference turned Virtual Symposium that was held on June 9th. Career and Technical educators tuned in through the Nebraska Department of Education’s media outlet to hear from a series of educational specialists addressing the needs of Nebraska students. U.S. Assistant Secretary for Career, Technical, and Adult Education, Scott Stump; Founder of Growing Leaders, Dr. Tim Elmore; and Lincoln High 9th grade language arts teacher, Sydney Jensen were among the keynotes featured throughout the day.
On the afternoon of Wednesday, June 10th, Nebraska FCS teachers reconvened for a Zoom meeting to conduct their annual business and celebrate the accomplishments of their peers. In addition to the special honor of 16+ years FCSTN Teacher of the Year, Pat Kassmeier was also one of 32 members recognized for the Annual Developer Award, citing their specific accomplishments by making a professional impact through their schools and communities.
Prior to the awards being officially announced, representatives from FCSTN, Tracey Way of Lincoln Public Schools, and Kristin Vest Family and Consumer Sciences Career Field Specialist with the Nebraska Department of Education, made a surprise visit to Pat's home Friday night, June 12th to present her with the plaque and gifts from the organization.
