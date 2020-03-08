Oakland-Craig and other area schools to remain open
Presumably inn response to the accelerating developments related to recent COVID-19 (Cornonavirus) in Omaha and Fremont, Logan View Public Schools have cancelled classes for Monday and Tuesday, March and 10th and will remain closed until Monday, March 16th. The school was already scheduled to be closed for winter break on March 11th-13th.
A person infected with the virus was reported to have attended a basketball game at the YMCA in Fremont prompting school closings in that city.
A notification was sent out to Logan View patrons and via social media with more details being given at loganview.org.
“I want to assure you that there is no need for any general panic about COVID-19,” the school’s website stated. “Awareness in the current environment is reasonable, but panic is not. This cancellation is not being used for any kind of quarantine purposes. This cancellation is being put into place so that the district can work directly with our staff in a focused setting in order to proactively put some strategic plans and procedures in place. This cancellation is not being put into place as a response to a health scare or because of any health risks known to be specifically associated to Logan View. This two-day school cancellation is simply being put into place so that the school district and its staff can take some proactive and concrete steps towards reducing future COVID-19 exposure risks to students and staff while in school and towards planning for the continuity of educational access for students should a long-term closure become necessary at some point over the coming months.”
The district will utilize the days off to take precautionary steps in dealing with the potential spread of the virus:
- Engage in some additional, intensive disinfection of the physical environment - classrooms, high-contact surface areas, etc.
- Institute some additional comprehensive cleaning and disinfecting practices going forward.
- Institute some additional procedures and protocols for treating and responding to student or staff illness at school.
- Review our policies, procedures, and protocols related to illness and communications with parents and students.
- Initialize instructional plans to help us ensure the continuity of educational access for our students should a long-term closure become necessary at some time during the remaining two months of the school year.
“We want to assure you that there is no cause for panic or alarm,” the website announcement stated. “Our goal in this current environment is to safely, calmly, and competently serve our students and our school community. We’re simply looking at taking some practical, commonsense steps at this time that we believe will help us to mitigate COVID-19 exposure going forward while students and staff are at school, and to prepare for continuing to serve our students' educational needs should a long-term school closure become absolutely necessary at some unknown point in the future. The district simply needs some time to work with our staff towards these steps, and the cancellation of school on Monday and Tuesday will provide us with that needed time."
The notification noted that all activities that are already scheduled for outside of the school day (afternoons and evenings) on Monday, March 9th and Tuesday, March 10th will continue to be held as originally scheduled. These activities are going to continue as originally planned because the school cancellation is not based upon any emergency or eminent safety risk that would make it necessary to cancel these events.
For example:
Parent-Teacher Conferences will continue to be held as originally scheduled at Logan View from 4 PM to 8 PM both Monday and Tuesday.
The elementary book fair originally scheduled to be held in the elementary Media Center during Parent-Teacher Conferences will continue to take place from 4 PM to 8 PM in the elementary Media Center.
Childcare provided by the Junior Class during Parent-Teacher Conferences from 4 PM to 8 PM in the elementary gym will continue to be offered as originally planned.
The regular March meeting of the LVPS board of education scheduled for 7:30 PM on Monday, March 9th in the high school Media Center will continue to be held as originally scheduled.
The Close Up parent meeting will continue to be held as originally scheduled for 6 PM on Monday, March 9th in the high school Lecture Hall.
Any IEP or MDT meetings scheduled with our parents on Monday or Tuesday will continue to be held as originally scheduled unless they are expressly rescheduled at the request of the parents.
Practices and rehearsals that would normally take place outside of school hours will also be allowed to take place. The high school office along with the coaches/sponsors in charge will ensure communication with students/parents regarding any changes in start times, etc.
Oakland-Craig Remains Open
Superintendent Jeff Smith notified Oakland-Craig patrons of the districts vigilance in monitoring the COVID-19 developments and are working with Elkhorn Valley Public Health officials in taking precautionary steps. Those steps do not deem it necessary to close the O-C schools at this time.
“Based off the latest info we have from our state/local health officials, O-C schools will be open tomorrow (Monday, March 9th),” Smith said. “New Information will be sent home and posted as it becomes available. If your child is ill, please keep them home to avoid spreading illness.”
West Point-Beemer has cancelled the Jr. High wrestling event scheduled for Monday in an effort to slow down the spread of the virus.
This is a developing story and more information will be shared as provided.
