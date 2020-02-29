The TeamMates chapter at Logan View is happy to announce the February “Match of the Month.” Congratulations to TeamMates mentor Diane Schneck and her mentee Jocelyn Brazelton on being chosen as this month’s “Match of the Month”.
Diane and Jocelyn were matched together through the TeamMates guidelines and have been meeting once a week during the school day at Logan View. Diane and Jocelyn are very happy to be involved in the TeamMates mentoring program. When asked what they like to do during their sessions Diane commented, “We like to play games and color. Jocelyn is great at Battleship! Coloring allows for more conversation time.” Jocelyn went on to say, “I like being able to take time out of my day, once a week, and my mentor seeing me and making me feel joyous for however long we have together.”
Being a part of a program like TeamMates has had a definite impact on Jocelyn, “It makes me proud to be who I am and makes me more confident. It is really fun, and your mentor is always supportive of what you do.”
From a mentor’s point of view Diane feels, “It’s a great way to be a positive role model in the life of a child. Parents get busy and schedules are hectic in many homes and this is a great way to foster relationships and give kids extra positive attention.”
Congratulations to Logan View TeamMates February “Match of the Month,” mentor Diane Schneck and mentee Jocelyn Brazelton.
