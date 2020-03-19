The Logan Valley Clovers 4-H club kicked off the year with their first meeting on Sunday, March 1st. They held a business meeting to decide upcoming meetings and events that they will be participating in this year.
They decided on what foods would be served at the annual meal that the club puts on for the members' families. They also decided that, for Burt County 4-H Week, they would hand out Fruit Roll-ups at school that had a sticker encouraging kids to join 4-H.
The club also voted on the 2020 officers. The results were: Brayden Anderson, President; Arianne Brokaw, Vice President; Elise Anderson, Secretary; Treasurer, Miranda Bracht; News Reporter, Paul Roscoe; and Historians, Elise and Linden Anderson and Arianne and Miriel Brokaw. Their next meeting will be a meal made by the club members for their families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.