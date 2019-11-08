The American Cancer Society is proud to announce the Relay For Life of the Burt County Area is ranked as the top per capita event in Nebraska. They achieved this honor with a per capita of $6.35.
“We are very proud of our volunteers in the Burt County Area, said Stephanie Stephenson, Senior Community Manager, Relay For Life. “Everyone worked extremely hard to make this Relay For Life event successful, and this award is proof that their work paid off.”
Relay For Life is a fun-filled event that mobilizes communities throughout the country to celebrate survivors, remember loved ones and empowers others to fight back against cancer. Teams gather to participate in the largest fundraising walk in the nation.
“The funds raised through our Relay For Life events enable us to continue our investment in the fight against cancer by helping people stay well, helping people get well, by finding cures, and by fighting back,” added Stephenson, “Due to the generosity of the volunteers and donors, the money raised by Relay For Life goes to the American Cancer Society’s programs and services that are free to those affected by cancer.”
For more information on cancer, call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 or visit the Web site cancer.org.
The American Cancer Society combines an unyielding passion with nearly a century of experience to save lives and end suffering from cancer. We save lives by helping people stay well by preventing cancer or detecting it early; helping people get well by being there for them during and after a cancer diagnosis; by finding cures through investment in groundbreaking discovery; and by fighting back by rallying lawmakers to pass laws to defeat cancer and by rallying communities worldwide to join the fight.
(0) comments
