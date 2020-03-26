The coronavirus pandemic is affecting everything, including the way people can mourn their loved ones.
In Burt County, Pelan Funeral Services is following the recommendations from the Nebraska State Funeral Directors Association, which limits funerals to 10 people, including graveside services.
Jim Pelan said they are following mandated restrictions. The restricted numbers are the same if it's in a church or at the funeral home.
"It's up to the church, but my experience locally is the churches will want to help the families as much as we are," Jim Pelan, owner of Pelan Funeral Services in Oakland, Lyons and Tekamah said.
Pelan said his funeral home is not going to livestream funerals because with rural churches they may not have the internet capabilities that they would need.
Pelan knows each funeral is unique, but said families are cooperative with these restrictions.
"Every funeral service, every family, are all different," Jim Pelan said. "What one perceives as a challenge the other does not. Everyone is different."
Tony Smith, funeral director at Munderloh-Smith in Bancroft, is following a similar approach.
"We only typically allow eight people because it includes the minister or funeral director," he said. "We really upped the amount of hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes when people come in."
Smith said they conduct a private family funeral and burial.
"We are having families contact us later this summer and then we will do a celebration of life service where we can invite the family in," Smith said. "We are trying to honor the family wishes as best as we can but keep everyone safe at the same time."
They try to make as much room as they can for families by setting things up and then moving out while the services are taking place to keep the numbers in line.
Stephen Munderloh said the funerals are being recorded and placed on their website for families to view at another time.
With an uncertain end to the coronavirus pandemic, funeral directors seek to continue to best fulfill the wishes of family members while creatively finding ways to provide a much needed service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.