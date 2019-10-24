Foreign Exchange programs provide a wonderful opportunity for secondary students to further their studies in a different country. It allows participants to experience the history and culture they otherwise wouldn’t. They discover new friends, enriching their personal development.
Student exchanges became popular after World War II, intended to increase understanding and tolerance for other cultures, as well as improving language skills. It is common for an exchange student to stay in a host country for a period of 6 to 12 months.
Michelle Monson and husband, Pastor Al, are both International Exchange Coordinators (IECs). While communicating with Michelle, via the Internet, she explained, “I am the primary contact person, so I guess you could say I do most of the work.” She went on to say, “we are new to Nebraska, but worked as IECs in Minnesota and we're excited about bringing more of those opportunities with us to Nebraska.”
When I asked her about students being hosted locally during the 2019-2020 school year, she responded, “this year there are four exchange students at Oakland-Craig HS. Three of them are with the program "Education First (EF) High School Exchange Year", a non-profit organization that we work with. Jason and Kylie Penke are hosting Jenni who is from Germany. Pastor Al and I are hosting Maggie from Taiwan and Kaori from Japan. There is also a student from another organization that I believe is from Italy.”
Knowing they have been involved in hosting students for quite some time, I asked her how many FE students they have personally hosted? Her response was, "Our family began hosting students with EF High School Exchange Year when our children were ages 3-10, back in 2006. We've hosted 14 full year students and many, many short term students. We enjoy having kids from all over the world! I'm glad that we did it while our children were young because they grew up being aware of other cultures and having a global mindset.”
Michelle continued, “We first became aware of EF High School Exchange Year when our friends decided to host a student and EF was looking for a host family for another student. We talked about it as a family and thought it would be great fun, so we talked to our local EF coordinator and signed up the next day! Our first student was from Indonesia and we enjoyed seeing her excitement when she experienced the first time of so many things."
Pastor Al and Michelle have coordinated and assisted in placing over 60 exchange students with host families. They also provide support for the students and their host families during the exchange year. They help them work through any issues that arise like homesickness. Many of the host families have hosted several times because they see the value in bringing other cultures to their community and sharing our American culture with the world. As coordinators with EF they have had the opportunity to see students really become a part of their host family. Many of them come back to visit after their exchange year, and some families have been able to visit their students in their home country. Michelle commented, “I love seeing the bonds that are created and that's why I love what I do!”
While working with so many students, there are bound to be experiences that stand out and will always be special memories. Michelle shared several she remembered: the glowing look on Darleen's (Germany) face the morning after she had her first dream in English; the excitement when Vilma (Sweden) got the lead in the school musical; when Grace (Indonesia) said, "You're right! Fifty degrees DOES feel warm in February after a cold winter!"; when Yuzuki (Japan) had a contest with Al to see who could use chopsticks better. She won, of course! Marie (Germany) playing Powder Puff football and tackling the girl she was guarding because she was so very enthusiastic and didn't understand that it was flag football; Hanna (Norway) telling them after her first week that she was no longer homesick and that the Monson's house really felt like home. Michelle said, “I've saved all of the little thank you notes that have ended up on my refrigerator over the years. It's very rewarding to see the students grow and change over the course of the school year.”
Michelle noted, “We are new to Burt County, just moving to our home west of Oakland last year. I would love to place our EF exchange students at Lyons-Decatur, as well as other area schools. We have many amazing students that are excited about experiencing what it is like to be a real American high school student. They enjoy trying new things like riding the yellow school bus (just like in the movies!), eating s'mores, enjoying a real Thanksgiving dinner, and going to a football game to cheer for their team. Our program places a lot of students in Nebraska, and we're finding more and more students requesting to be placed in the Husker state! When our EF students return to their home countries, the word gets out that Nebraska is an awesome place to spend an exchange year.”
When asked what she and her husband hoped the future will bring, she answered, “Our goal is to bring EF exchange students to area high schools and grow our program here. This is such a beautiful area of Nebraska and our family has found the people here to be so kind and welcoming. Host families really represent the diversity of American culture, coming from all kinds of economic, religious and social backgrounds. Some are parents looking to give their own children a glimpse of the world without having to travel themselves. Others have no children or their children have grown up and moved out, and they’re looking for new ways to connect to their communities. Still others just want to help promote global understanding right in their own backyard. There are so many reasons why families welcome a student into their home. There is a need for host families!
Hosting a student may seem scary, but these students are stepping out of their comfort zone to hop on a plane to live over here for a year.” As coordinators and working to find host families, Michelle and her husband are hoping more hosts will step out of their comfort zone to host a student from other parts of the world.
Michelle provided the requirements to host a Foreign Exchange Student:
-25 years of age or older
-$25,000 minimum household income
-Student must have a bed and quiet study area
-3 meals a day
-Reasonable Transportation to and from school activities -Complete the application and pass a background check -Provide a LOVING and NURTURING environment
That is it!! You do NOT have to be married. You do NOT have to have children. There is no MAXIMUM age (wisdom comes with age). You do NOT have to travel with the student. You do NOT have to have the very best of everything. The BEST host families are the ones that do it for the right reasons by OPENING their homes and HEARTS to this incredible experience.
Michelle is providing her email, encouraging anyone interested in learning more about the opportunities of being a host to a Foreign Exchange Student to email her at: michelle.monson@efexchangeyear.org
