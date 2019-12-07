The youth of St. John’s Lutheran church in Lyons and the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Bancroft will be hosting a living nativity on Sun., Dec. 15th from 5:00- 6:00 p.m. at the church in Bancroft.
Come enjoy live animals, Christmas carols, a reading of the Christmas Story.
Refreshments and nativity displays will be enjoyed in the church basement following this free event.
