Seeing these two pictures accompanying this article, it is hard to believe they were taken at the same location. The Jim Eagleton Memorial Boat Ramp sign has been underwater for the majority of 2019's Spring, Summer and Autumn seasons. The bottom portion of the sign was what a lot of community members hoped to see, telling them how the river was rising and lowering for the past 9 1/2 months.
When “Beck Memorial Park” printed on the sign started peeking out from the river water, it gave a sense of relief that maybe things were returning to normal. But then heavy rains and increased releases from Gavins Point Dam “dampened” their expectations.
The latest reports from The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides information that the Corps will continue to slowly reduce the releases from Yankton’s Gavins Point Dam.
In the report it quotes spokesman Mike Swenson saying that releases have been lowered at a rate of 3,000 cubic feet per second per day since the end of November. That release is expected to stay at that rate through December 15th.
The Corps' report continues by making note that releases will then be reduced to 25,000 cfs in January and remain near that rate the remainder of the winter.
Gavins Point Dam winter releases normally range between 12,000 and 17,000 cfs.
John Remus, chief of the Corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, says they continue to monitor basin and channel conditions very closely and will make any necessary adjustments as conditions require. The higher-than-average releases will benefit municipal and industrial water intakes below Gavins Point Dam, which can be impacted by low water levels during periods of ice formation.
Thanks to Decatur's maintenance guys for clearing the mud from the boat ramp and around the area. Little by little things will hopefully return to normal. Beck Park's boat ramp and boat dock is a busy spot, utilized by the many boaters who return each week to enjoy the Missouri River during boating season. How much damage will be found on the cement, the walk ramp and the end of the boat ramp? That's hard to tell and no one will know until the water recedes some more.
