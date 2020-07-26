With all the flair that only Burt County 4-H could bring, the local clubs crowned their 2020 King and Queen during the ceremony on Friday evening of the 108th Burt County Fair.
2019 royalty, Brayden Anderson and Rayna Hladky were on hand to do the honors of crowning their successors.
Queen Greta Lindberg
Greta Lindberg of Tekamah, is the daughter of Curt and Heidi Lindberg. Greta is active member of the Burt’s Best 4-H Club and the Clover Stars 4-H Club. She greatly enjoys working with her beef projects and Covid or no Covid, she’s been out there rinsing and walking them every day. Last year she had the Champion Home Grown Market Steer and took it on to win Grand Champion Market Steer. She plans to show her animals at State Fair this year. Her skills aren’t limited to the show ring as she is a very talented seamstress. She especially enjoys the Beyond the Needle project and home environment projects. She even created and donated a Quilt of Valor that was given to one of our local servicemen.
Greta will graduate August 1 from Tekamah-Herman during this crazy Coronavirus year. She is going to Northeast Community College this fall studying nursing and has a scholarship to play softball for the Hawks.
King Gavin Enstrom
Gavin Enstrom of Craig, is the son of Megan and Henry Unwin and Matt Enstrom. Gavin is an active member of the Logan Valley Clovers 4-H Club and serves as a Junior Leader with the Clever Clovers 4-H Club. Gavin has a wide variety of interests and talents in his 4-H projects. In livestock he enjoys showing pigs and has taken beef projects. His woodworking skills are excellent and after making a gardening potting stand for the fair last year he was asked to make several more for others. His cooking skills include many successes with his breads and specialty rolls. Other projects include, rocketry, safety, home environment (especially refinishing furniture) and sewing. He will be a senior at Oakland Craig this fall.
Gavin was selected for his 4-H achievements and attended the National 4-H Congress in Atlanta, Georgia . He is now looking forward to attending the National
4-H Conference in Washington D.C. this spring. Only two 4-H members from Nebraska are selected for this honor each year.
