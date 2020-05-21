Life is full of milestones, and none stands out more than when a student walks across that stage, gets that diploma, and shakes the hands of the people who have been molding their minds. It marks the end of one chapter in a young person’s life and opens the next one into adulthood.
This year, while the milestone is still achieved, the celebration was much different. The administration of LDNE produced a video of the commencement and posted it on-line to adhere to the social distancing guidelines. Instead of the walk across the stage, the 12 graduating seniors drove in their cars in a parade that went down every street in Lyons, and Decatur. It was hard for anyone in town to miss it due to full-on lights and sirens from the Lyons and Decatur Fire and Rescue departments.
“We will miss the tradition of hugging our moms and shaking the hands on-stage,” a group of seniors said of the event. “The city and people of Lyons really did their best to make this special for us”.
The tradition of graduation parties will have to wait until later in the summer. For most, it is still a time to celebrate with family and look towards the future.
