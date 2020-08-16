When you think of movies on the big screen, you think of Hollywood and big-name actors, and directors. In reality, there are more independent movies made in people’s backyards than in Hollywood. The nice thing about independent movies is that they can be made anywhere, and by anyone that has the drive.
Bill Hedges of Lyons has that drive- the drive to tell stories both about historical facts and stories of his own creation. “I started in 2015 when I made a documentary movie called Decades,” Bill said. He made that film for the Storefront Theater. It depicted things about the past of Lyons and how it changed over the years.
His latest work is a series called Cosmic Cat. The first episode has already won an award in the Fremont Independent Film Festival. The show stars Bill’s cat Penny and himself. “I would rather not be in front of the camera, but what it really came down to was reliability. In independent films, you more or less have to rely on volunteers or people that want to help out but just can’t be tied down for too long with lengthy shoots.”
That is not to say that he doesn’t have other actors involved with the show. The actress Katie Otten of Omaha plays a key role in the upcoming feature. When the show is shown in August at the upcoming dive-in movie night in Lyons. Viewers will be able to see the familiar faces of some of the people in the community. “When I started all this, I didn’t realize how big of a film community is out here in Nebraska. Even here in town. I have people from all over the state who want to come in and use my studio.”
Bill has more projects in the making that he hopes to be able to get out. He will be submitting the second episode of Cosmic Cat in the Hastings Sandy Dennis film festival with high hope of winning. If you want to learn more about Bill Hedges and his works, he has a website you can visit. www.cosmicfilmsstudio.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.