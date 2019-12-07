"NE-Brass-ka", formerly the Burt County Brass Quintet returns to the Lyons Library on Sat., Dec. 7th at 2:00 p.m. as a fundraiser for the Library
This afternoon of music will feature exciting arrangements of melodies such as "O Come, All Ye Faithful", "I Saw Three Ships", "Go Tell It on the Mountain" and "Joy to the World".
You are also invited to "NE-Brass-ka" concerts Saturday, December 14 at 2:00 p.m. at the Blair Congregational/UCC Church, Sunday, December 15 at 3:00 p.m. at the Bancroft Senior Center and Saturday, December 21 at 2:00 p.m. at the Oakland Heights Assisted Living Center. The Bancroft Melody Chimers will join "NE-Brass-ka" in Lyons and Bancroft.
"NE-Brass-ka" is available to perform for future events. Please contact any member of "NE-Brass-ka" or call Pastor Gary Fugman at 402-349-1953. Merry Christmas from "NE-Brass-ka"!
