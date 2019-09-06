The Lyons Public Library will be holding their every-other-year fundraising event, the Festival of Trees November 22 through the 25th.
The Festival helps to provide funds for children's activities, including the Summer Reading Program, Preschool Story Hour, and other family and youth-oriented events.
Festival Chair Geraldine Peterson has forms available for those interested in putting up a tree this year. She asks that all participants return their sign up forms to either the Library or to her by November 4th. There is no fee to display a tree.
Tree set up will be on Thursday, November 21stfrom 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tree take down will begin Monday, November 25 from 1:00 – 8:00 pm, and Tuesday, November 26 from 9:00 am to noon, or 5:00 – 8:00 pm. There will be access to electricity for lights, but participants will need to bring their own marked extension cords. Anyone who borrowed a cord from last year and forgot to return it is welcome to bring those back.
The Festival hours will be:
Friday, Nov. 22: 10:00 am – 7:00 pm
Saturday, Nov. 23: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm
Sunday, Nov. 24: 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Monday, Nov. 25: 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Soup will be served on Saturday and Sunday, from 11:00 am – 1:30 pm
Peterson notes that there will be a change this year in that they will not be holding a bake sale. Rather, there will be a Holiday Gift Boutique with items available for sale throughout the Festival.
The Library will also be displaying Christmas Villages in their glass cases- if you have one you'd like to share with the community, the Library would love to display it for you. The glass cases are locked, so any items loaned to the library for display will be secure.
The suggested theme for this year's Festival is “The Wonders of Christmas,” though participants are certainly free to use any theme they wish. “It can be a traditional tree, or one decorated with items related to your group or organization, or decorated with special collections or homemade ornaments,” said Peterson. “There is no limit to the type of tree you choose to display.”
Anyone wanting more information, or to pick up a form, can contact Geraldine Peterson at 402.685.5722, or the Lyons Library at 402.687.2895.
