The Lyons Public Library has decided to close until school resumes. We have decided to implement a curbside service so you can still get your materials.
Patrons can call the library during normal business hours to check out books over the phone with staff members. Our catalog is online for your convenience. Staff will then find and checkout the titles to your account and then patrons can then come and pick up their books. Staff will place the books outside the front of the building at your agreed time.
If there is inclement weather please come to the door at the agreed time and we will hand them to you.
Please put all returns in the book return located on the west side of the building.
For precautionary measures all returned books and movies will be set aside for five days before they are put back on the shelves. Late fees will be waved until further notice. Storytime has also been cancelled at this time and the re-start date is to be determined.
Our staff has been very busy disinfecting the library to keep all employees and patrons safe. I would like to take a moment just to say that this is very hard on all of us. We are taking this one day at a time just like you. We're all going through this together, but remember that we are Nebraska Strong, and we will get through this!
Blessings to you and your family from your friends here at the library as we get through these difficult times.
