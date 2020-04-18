We are all in this together by staying home. This is even more so for the residents of Oakland Heights Nursing Home and Assisted Living in Oakland, Nebraska. But a little Lyons girl and her brother are letting them know that they are not alone or forgotten.
Six-year-old Kaylee Raabe and her brothers Bentley (4) and Oakley (2), have been spending some of their time away from school writing letters and drawing pictures for the Oakland Heights residents who are currently in lockdown.
“The nursing home had posted that they wanted people to send cards, pictures or letters to cheer up the residents because they are not allowed visitors right now,” Kaylee’s mother Tiffany Raabe said. “Kaylee insisted on making enough cards, so every resident got at least one, so we made over 60 cards!”
Activities Director Kelly Johnson received the box of over 60 letters and drawings on April 1st. “The residentsand staff here love these kinds of things,” Johnson stated. Resident Marcella Hennig agreed. "How darling! She is a very special little girl! How nice," she said as she read one of the letters that have been put up for all to look at and read.
Nursing homes and assisted living facilities have been some of the hardest hit in this current crisis. Visitation has been suspended and social distancing practices limit group activities within the care facilities. It is easy to see why the actions of Kaylee and her brothers are needed. “We sent them to cheer them up and make them happy,” Kaylee stated. “We did send some to other family members as well.”
The actions of this little girl seemed to go both ways. Not only did she bring some much-needed happiness to some people in need, she boosted her own spirits by being there for others. “It made me feel very happy!” Kaylee exclaimed.
Kaylee and her brothers were not the only ones to send in things of this kind. “Today I found letters and cards from NorthStar in our drop off box outside our door!” Johnson went on to say, “The clients of NorthStar are one of the many volunteer groups that are so gracious and helpful to Oakland Heights. They helped us before the lockdown in so many ways. They deliver Meals on Wheels for us to the community. They help us with different group activities. They help us with coffee hour and serving food at special events and helping us clean up. They perform music for us such as Mike B and his guitar playing and teaching us how to play the bells. They help us with fitness activities and so much more. We really miss them and appreciate the NorthStar clients and their staff. “
The positive actions of Kaylee, her brothers, Northstar clients and all the others who took the time to send in heartfelt things, show that no one is too young or old to help out in these trying times, and we are all in this together.
