Lyons Decatur Northeast High School sophomore Samantha Chavira won the top award at the Nebraska Junior Academies of Science (NJAS). She was able to achieve the top award for the research that she did on "Microplastic Polymers in Water Through the Use Of Photospectrometry."
“Plastic pollution is becoming a really big problem,” Samantha continued, explaining her research. There are certain plastics that don’t break down all the way in the water. As we all know, there are a lot of plastics that make their way to the waterways, like rivers and lakes. While the plastics won’t dissolve, they do break apart into smaller chunks. “These are called Microplastics and they are moving their way into our drinking water.”
This is why Samantha picked this subject for her research. “The well-being is of a planet is very important to me.”
She learned about a photospectrometry app she could download. Samantha then took the time to gather samples from different water sources. Her findings and the way she charted it was what put her over the top for the contest.
“I am just a junior next year so I am not sure what my future plans are just yet, but I am definitely thinking of a science path.” She went on to say that she thinks it very important to do what we can to help the planet and our homes.
“It was surreal when I found out that I won the top award.”
Back in February her research and that of five others were picked out of the regional state science fair. They moved on to the state where she ended up coming out on top. It was all done virtually and online. “Normally this would have been face to face but due to COVID that was not possible.”
Samantha’s parents are very proud of all her hard work and of course the resulting reward from it. “I would like to thank everyone that helped me along away,” Samantha said with gratitude and pride. She plans to continue along this path next year as a Junior.
