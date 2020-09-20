LDNE’s School Board came into session on September 14, 2020 at 7:30 pm
The meeting started with the Superintendent Fred Hansen’s report. Mr. Hansen started it off with the introductions of the four new teachers who started teaching at LDNE this year: Emma Kwikkel, Alexis Beavers, Vanessa Von Seggern, and Elizabeth Okereke. After that, Mr. Hanson stated that they got a notification that LDNE will be having their school audit on September 29th.
Brenda Totten and Weston Swanson gave their principal reports. Mrs.Totten showed the new Educlimber program. It is a program that will submit and chart the progress of students’ state testing scores, greatly reducing the need for the teachers to do the data collections themselves, which takes weeks. Mr. Swanson read a heartfelt email that was sent from the Wedding Story Tellers. They were the West Point-based business owned by Derick Buck, that made the senior graduation video last spring. The company has decided to donate the video, due to Lyons being Mr. Buck’s hometown and wanting to give something back.
The Board approved an agreement for Vanessa Von Seggern to teach a 10-day summer music program. “I think she is doing a great job, and she was excited about doing the summer program,” Mr. Hansen said.
The board also approved the purchase of a new 14 passenger bus, for the price of $84,771. A grant that the school received will cover $82,000, so the school will need to cover the $2,771 difference.
