There is a lot to be thankful for during this 2019 play production season at Lyons-Decatur Northeast. To begin the season, the school decided to purchase a traveling trailer. Along with other activities and sports, the drama department will put it to good use! So far, it has already traveled to Pender, Howells, and Cedar Bluffs. The cast and crew are extremely thankful! It sure makes loading and unloading the set much easier! It’s also brought us a little luck!
Next, LDNE hosted their fourth annual one-act triangular to get the season started with Oakland-Craig and Tekamah-Herman. Melissa Brokaw, Bill Hedges, and Jim Vlach were this year’s volunteer judges giving the much-needed critiques. Next, Coach Mace took the kids down the road to Pender. We were given extremely high scores and ended up third. Had we not gone over the 30-minute mark, we could have walked away with 1st or 2nd! EHC Elkhorn Division was the following Tuesday in Howells where the kids walked away with Runner-Up 2019! Then, we spent a Saturday at Cedar Bluffs for the “Wildcat” One-Act Festival. We won Best Comedy and Heather Tomka won Best Performer of the day!
Other actors who have received recognition are Freshman: Hailey Sparks & Caleb Schlichting, Sophomores: Arianne Brokaw, Tori Shatto, and Elise Anderson, Juniors: Heather Tomka, Logan Olsen, and Maggie White, and Seniors: Emma Nelson and Bobbie Castle-Gosch. Technical crew recognized at conference were Freshman: Alyssa Brown, Sophomores: Kaylee Anderson, Samantha Chavira-Prieto, Juniors: Kenneth McCullock, Landon Springer, and Seniors: Emma Coen, Skylar McMullin, and Jazzmin Nolze.
This year, the Lyons-Decatur Drama Department will host the district play production competition on December 4th. There will be seven schools competing this year, and the first production will begin at 9:00AM. We invite all community members to come and watch all schools including LDNE’s comedy “Drama Geeks vs. Zombie Cheerleaders” at 10:30 A.M.! Cost at the door is 5$ for adults and 4$ for students. This will get you in to see all plays. We hope to see you fill the crowd and cheer on our drama department!
