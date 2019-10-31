Honor Choir
Congratulations to Lyons-Decatur Music Department as they send several students to the East Husker Conference Honor Choir on Mon., Nov. 4th. The event will be held at the Pender Public School.
Selected for the Honor Choir are Arianne Brokaw, Madisen Compton, Hailey Miller, Logan Olsen, Samantha Phelps, Caleb Schlichting, Landon Springer, and Maggie White.
Selected for the Select Choir are Caleb Schlichting and Maggie White. Alternates are Arianne Brokaw and Logan Olsen.
Fall Concert
Lyons-Decatur Northeast Fall Concert will be held on Tues., Nov. 5th in the Lyons gym. The concert begins at 7:00 p.m. and will feature the Junior High Choir, Senior Choir and Junior/Senior High Band - Deborah Anderson, Director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.