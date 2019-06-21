Oakland-Craig’s Laurence Brands was among the selected participants in the week-long American Legion Annual Junior Law Cadet Program in Grand Island June 10-13, 2019. Held at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center, participants learned about law enforcement responsibilities and training from representatives of various city, county, state, and federal agencies.
“They teach you everything from traffic stops, to the police lingo, to how to make your bed properly,” Brands said. “The troopers use both classroom and hands-on teaching to really let you get a grasp of what everyday life is like for a Law Enforcement Officer. ”
Cadets stayed in the residence halls at the training facility during the week and were awarded certificates of graduation at the concluding ceremonies.
Brands said that the experience helped him conclude that a career in law enforcement in his future.
“You get to shoot guns, wear a bomb proof suit, and even drive a patrol car. I really enjoyed my four days there, and I learned so much. Attending this program has really solidified my decision to get into Law Enforcement. Thank you again to the American Legion for allowing me to attend, and thank you to all Police Officers for everything you do.”
The program was developed by The American Legion’s State Law and Order Committee and is offered in cooperation with the Nebraska State Patrol.
