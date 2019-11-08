North Park got busy with activity Thursday evening as a parade of costumed kids and parents walked down Broadway Street. Soon the park was full of Pirates, Princesses, Witches, Unicorns, Pumpkins, Hulks, Bumble Bees and Ladybugs plus a whole lot more kids in costumes. So many cute costumes and surprisingly, there weren’t any duplicates.
Thanks to the Decatur Community Club, along with the help of volunteers from the community for putting together the activities for area kids to have some Halloween fun. After the costume judging there were hot dogs and marshmallows for roasting and some hot chocolate to warm up before going out Trick or Treating.
The grown-ups were feeling the cold temperatures, but the kids were having too much fun to notice.
