Oakland-Craig proved that they are more than just athletes as the schools One Act Play production took first place at the Class C1-3 District Champions. Coming out on top means that the students will take the show to Norfolk on Thurs., Dec. 12th for the Class C1 State Championship at the Johnny Carson Theater.
In their production of AND, a one-act play that reminds audiences that everyone is going through something, Oakland-Craig topped plays by 2nd place-Wisner-Pilger down to Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Wakefield, Ponca, Tekamah-Herman, Winnebago, and 7th place Logan View.
The team took 4th at conference at an earlier competition but came home and got work improving upon their play by Alan Haenel. Practicing every opportunity they could, Coach Michael Menish had the team ready for districts and they look forward to state competition.
There were plenty of Outstanding Actor Awards presented to the team at both the East Husker Conference and District competition. Not the least of which was a Best Actor award given to senior Maxwell Ward whose well-crafted portrayal of a high school students struggle with tragedy caught the judges eyes.
O-C will face productions by Aquinas Catholic (The Last Illusion), Centura (The Holiday Channel, Christmas Movie Marathon), Lourdes Central Catholic (A Seussified Christmas Carol), Ravenna (A Midsummer Night’s Dream), and Wause (The Story of La Llorona).
It will be an early performance for O-C on Thursday with an expected 8:30 a.m. start at the Johnny Carson Theater located at 801 Riverside Blvd in Norfolk. The public is welcome and familiar faces will go a long way in helping the local team bring their best at the state competition.
