While the rest of Northeast Nebraska experienced cruise nights and drive by parties over coronavirus concerns in March and April, Carrie King, Oakland-Craig Class of 2010, also found herself with an unforeseen change of plans due to the pandemic. As to where many did everything to avoid potential exposure, King was thrust into the middle of the virus.
Carrie King, RN-BSN, has been a nurse for four years. She began her career at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD for 2 years before becoming a travel nurse. She is currently serving in Rapid City
“At the beginning of March, I accepted a travel assignment in Concord, NC which is right outside of Charlotte,” King said about the start of her summer adventure. “Initially, I was hired for a medical/surgical floor. The week that I arrived to town, Covid had just hit North Carolina. The hospital closed some of the units due to low census. This meant I, along with many other travelers, were reassigned to the Covid unit that was opening up. In healthcare, especially as a traveler, you always have to be ready for change. Talk about a big one!”
King said that what started as an opportunity to see North Carolina turned into a learning experience from the start. She looked forward to experiencing the state parks and beaches. She said she no sooner arrived and things began to close down to not reopen until the week she left. “I learned very early on that despite a global pandemic happening, my duty as a nurse did not change. I had to put my own fears and concerns aside and fight for my patients lives,” King said.
Facing uncertainty and a nervousness one might expect she relied on her belief in a need to flexible in healthcare. “I didn’t quite know what to expect. Being in healthcare, you have to be able to adapt to change quickly, but nothing can prepare you as a nurse for a pandemic to happen. That first day the unit opened up, you could see the fear not only in the patient’s eyes as they were admitted, but also in the healthcare workers.”
King said that in the beginning, the CDC were coming out with new protocols daily. As new information was being discovered, treatments kept changing.
“One of the hard things was to try and explain to our patients what was happening and if they were going to be okay. We, as healthcare workers, were right alongside the rest of the world learning about the virus. New symptoms evolved and we never knew how sick the patients would become. I had a 91-year-old who had few symptoms. At the same time, I had a 21-year-old who was fighting for his life,” King recalls.
What’s Next?
Like many, King wonders how long this is going to last. She feels it could very well become the new common cold or flu.
“Now that we know a lot more about this virus, we need to embrace it rather than let it instill fear,” King believes. “As a country, we are going to have to move past this pandemic. To do that, people are going to get Covid just like you will get the flu or cold this year. We have to go through it, people have to get it so that we can become immune. However, we must be smart and keep a few things in mind: wear a mask when needed and be aware of large crowds. most importantly, wash your hands all the time. Lastly, I often remind people to make sure you are getting your information/guidelines from a credible source, like the CDC.”
Faith plays important role
“In times like these, our faith in God is so important,” King said. “Trusting in Him through all of this has really helped relieve my fears. God knows what He is doing, and I know that He has a plan for us all. It may not be an easy road, but He will get us through.
Her attitude of faith does not come without experience. King herself contracted Covid. The emotions can run high.
“Having had Covid myself, I now know how those patients felt,” she said. “Not only are you quarantined and isolated from society, the guilt is heavy. The feeling of being infected and a threat to society is a lot of pressure to make sure you don’t spread the virus. The look in people’s eyes when they know you have the very virus that brought down our economy feels like you’re being socially shamed.”
Whether it is in the Covid ward in North Carolina or back at the hospital in Rapid City, patient care is the same. King offers these final thoughts in these trying times.
“These times are super crazy and so busy but making work a positive atmosphere not only keeps us sane but also helps our patients see a little brightness in their day and hopefully in turn helps heal. Keeping calm and being the best nurses we can be, gets us and our patients through these tough times.
Our patients are miserable and SO sick. They are also very scared. They are so happy to see our face when we walk in, even if they can only see our eyes through our masks. We may be the only people they have been in contact with for days. I won’t let this virus change my attitude and care for these patients. I may be on the frontlines but I am still going to come to work with a smile on my face and take on this virus. As long as I’m able, my patients can count on me to be strong and take care of them the best way I know how.
We are taught to serve and love others; to be selfless; and that’s why I know nursing was meant for me. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else but the frontlines.”
Prayer is key
“Together, with prayer and support, all things can be overcome,” King believes.
“It’s a time to reflect, be thankful, and support one another.
I am so very grateful to have this job and I pray every day for all those who are sick and who are working so close to this virus. I am also very thankful for any and all healthcare workers who are on the frontlines too! We are all in this together.”
Carrie King is the daughter of Terry and Sally King of Oakland.
