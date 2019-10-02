This Year’s Theme is Arabian Knights
The air is crisp, and the leaves are falling. Football is in the air!
The Oakland-Craig Knights will host Archbishop Bergan on Friday, Oct. 11th in their annual homecoming game. A full week of activities for the student and community begins on Sunday and culminates with a pep rally in the Elementary Gym on Friday before the big game.
The schedule of events are as follows:
Sunday, Oct. 6: Trick-or-Treat So Kids Can Eat. Students will be canvasing the Oakland Community accepting food donations for the local food banks in Oakland and Craig from 4:30-6:00 p.m. Please have your non-perishable food items ready.
Poster Making for Main Street business windows will take place in the old gym from 4:00-5:30 p.m. All 7-12th grade students are encouraged to participate to kick off homecoming week.
The week continues with dress up days at the school. Monday is Era Day. Dress in your favorites 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, etc. attire. Tuesday, students are invited to wear their favorite Superhero/Favorite Disney Character Day costumes. Wacky Wednesday & Knight Games will take place midweek, 4th Period in the new gym. Pair up for Twin Day on Thursday and of course, Friday is Spirit Day! Wear your orange and white and join everyone at the Pep Rally in the new gym from 1:30-2:15 p.m.
Homecoming coronation will follow the football game on Friday and the dance will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12. Doors open at 8:00 with the dance from 9:00-midnight.
