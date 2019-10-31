HALLOWEEN FUN for the kids. Everyone will meet at the City Hall, October 31 beginning at 5 p.m. Kids in costumes will parade down to North Park for costume judging, with hot dog and marshmallow roasting to follow. Afterwards, kids will be out for “all around town” trick-or-treating.
ANNUAL TURKEY DINNER, BAKE SALE AND BAZAAR at the City Hall, sponsored by the United Methodist Church, will be held this Saturday-November 2nd. Serving starts at 11. Delicious turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, beans, salads, pie and drinks. The doors will open at 9:00 a.m. for rolls and coffee and will be available until the serving line starts at 11:00. Craft tables featuring jewelry, crocheted items, linens and other hand-crafted items will be available for you to purchase. There will also be commercial vendors who will have tables filled with items for sale. The bazaar will end at 1:00.
CHICKEN NIGHT, sponsored by Decatur Fire and Rescue on November 4th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. (or until they run out of food). Carry-out or in-town delivery will be available. Call to order 402-349-5168. Prices for chicken meals are as follows:
2 pc chicken w/choice of 2 sides $8.00
4 pc chicken w/choice of 2 sides $10.00
10 pc Bucket w/choice of 2 sides $20.00
SILENT AUCTION OF LEVI CHYTKA’S ARTWORK AT THE SEARS SENIOR CENTER. Bids continue to be made on Chytka’s artwork, with all proceeds donated to the Center. The paintings are framed in barn wood from area farm outbuildings. Bids are being accepted until December 15th. With Christmas only 8 weeks away, it’s not too soon to be thinking of gifts for family and friends on your list. Chytka’s paintings are a gift anyone would appreciate opening on Christmas morning.
Judy Conneally said an additional piece of artwork has been added. It is a painting on a small iron skillet that you may not have seen the last time you checked. Plans are in process to have Chytka make a presentation @ the Sears Senior Center, sharing his talents, technique and his love of painting scenic artwork. As of now, a date that works in his busy schedule has not been finalized. Watch this newspaper for details as they become available.
WISHING TREE Paper ornaments are available at the Village office for youngsters ages 0-12 years old. The ornaments are for Christmas wishes that will be placed on the tree. Ornament wishes can be filled out and put on the tree until November 30th. Anyone can come to the office to take a wishing ornament off the tree and purchase what is being wished for.
For anyone participating by purchasing and fulfilling a wish, you need to bring the present (wrapped or unwrapped) to the Village office by December 19th, with a tag and set it under the Wishing Tree.
Special thanks to Donnette Smith and Brenda Stillman for organizing this to make a child’s Christmas wish come true.
