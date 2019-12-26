Remember when you could pick up your phone and not be concerned if the caller was legitimate? The phone call would just be a friendly conversation from your neighbor, friends or a family member. Anymore it isn't uncommon to be skeptical when the phone rings, because it seems over half the calls are possible spam. Your phone screen may be a familiar number and when you answer the call it is a robo-call.
Recently, a friend received a call that she answered. The caller said they were calling to notify her that her credit card had been compromised. They then proceeded to transferring her from one person to another, with long periods of waiting on hold. When they weren't able to get personal information from her, the call suddenly ended.
Now What?
Now what should she do? Was her card compromised, or was it just a scammer? Frustrated by the whole experienced she decided to check into the situation and called the number on the back of her credit card for customer service. Naturally, the first person she talked too couldn't help her, so she was transferred to another department, forced to wait on hold, listening to “Your call is important to us. All calls are answered in the order in which they were received. You will be assisted by the next available representative.” That message gets annoying after the 20th time it is repeated.
After an actual person finally got on the phone, the credit card representative needed a bunch of verification to prove identity. Things like a copy of her driver’s license, copy of her signed Social Security Card and a copy of a bill that would verify her address. Providing the information was secure, because she had made the call to the credit card company. (Something no one should do if you didn't initiate the call.)
Better Safe Than Sorry
After all the required information was provided, she was finally able to convince someone that she wanted to put a hold on the credit card to deny any future charges. Now that is a big inconvenience this time of the year, when credit cards are used more than any other time of the year.
The next step was the time-consuming process of making calls to companies where automatic payments are made from the credit card. And what about Christmas presents that were charged to that credit card?Then there is still the question of there being any truth to that original phone call of the compromise. Or was this just an attempt to get personal information through a scam? There are no easy answers or guarantees about that original call. To be safe she followed all the necessary things to be sure and continues to keep an extra close eye out for any unauthorized charges on the card.
Annoying Pop-ups
Similar annoyances are the “Pop Up” messages on computers that makes one wonder if somebody hacked into your computer. Warning signs include not being able to login to your computer, mobile device, email, social media, or other online accounts. You might notice new icons on your computer screen when you log in. Or all at once your computer takes a long time to load. Or maybe you find that when working on a program it is not as fast as it normally is.
Tips for Digital Safety
There are tons of websites that provide information of how to protect yourself from being hacked. One listed good points of staying safe on our computers. The same points we have all heard, but it never hurts to be reminded. The list included:
– Always keep your computer security up to date with anti-virus and anti-spyware software and have a good firewall. Only buy a computer and anti-virus software from a reputable source.
– Use your security software to run a virus check if you think your computer’s security has been compromised. If you still have doubts, contact your anti-virus software provider or a computer specialist.
– Secure your networks and devices and avoid using public computers or WiFi hotspots to access or provide personal information.
– Choose passwords and Pins that would be difficult for others to guess and update them regularly. Do not save them on your phone or computer.
– Do not open attachments or click on links in emails or social media messages you’ve received from strangers – just press delete.
– Be wary of free downloads and website access, such as music, games, movies and adult sites. They may install harmful programs without you knowing.
– Do not use software with auto-complete on-line forms
Be Sure You Know Who’s Listening
The latest thing we are hearing about on the news is that Smart TV's that not only can keep track of what you watch, but also can collect other data by listening in on conversations taking place right in the privacy of your own home. During that same news segment they noted that some Smart TV's have a built in video camera. (Seriously? That is scary.)
Is what we hear on the news actually happening? Technology can do a lot of good things, but unfortunately some of the things have the potential to do more harm than good. If you have a Smart TV, you can be “smarter” by putting a stop to all tracking capability by following these steps:
- Press the menu button on your TV's remote
- Select Settings
- Highlight Smart Interactivity
- Press right arrow to change the setting to OFF
(These are things the salesperson should make sure every person buying a Smart TV is aware of.)
Phone scams, computer hacks, Smart TV's, Alexei devices. What else should a person be skeptical of? Seems the lists grows longer every year as new devices hit the market and become a popular item being purchased.
Makes a person wonder, if you tell a family member your Social Security Number or your checking account number in your living room, is that being recorded on the Smart TV? Surely not! Just saying, “that is creepy to even think could happen.”
