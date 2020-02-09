It’s not often you hear someone say that attending a professional conference was a life changing experience. For Bryan Bohn of the Oakland-Craig Music Department, those words were offered with a sincere enthusiasm returning from the Midwest Clinic International Band, Orchestra, and Music Conference in Chicago.
Bohn considers it a privilege to finally be able to cross the conference off of his bucket list. The experience was so profound for the 8-year O-C band director that he hopes to attend again in a couple of years.
What began with 120 music directors coming together 73 years ago in a YMCA for a 6-hour conference has turned into a four-day event that hosted 20,000 this year at the beautiful McCormick Place in downtown Chicago.
“I have always attended the Nebraska Music Educators Conference and the Nebraska Bandmasters Clinic but it has been a goal of mine to attend the international conference in Chicago,” Bohn said. “There were so many sessions that changed my entire perspective on music education including things such as how to teach in the classroom, how to tune a band, and rehearsal sessions for jazz bands. I couldn’t wait to start implementing much of what I learned.
One of the sessions he attended was the rehearsal of one of the jazz bands set to perform during the conference. He learned that some are starting to encourage their students to learn to play by ear as well as sight read music. There was no written music at that rehearsal. Bohn said the he has already begun working with the Jazz Knights at Oakland-Craig in adopting the same technique for one of the pieces they are working on.
There were more than 50 concerts available to attend during the conference. Bohn also chose to attend a session given by the composer of one of the pieces the students will be performing for district competition. “It was interesting to hear Julie Giroux speak about her life and her thoughts on composing,” Bohn said. “I learned some fun things as well, as she is a big animal rescue advocate, as I am.”
The trip took place at the end of the first school semester right before Christmas, a time where special permission is requested before taking time away from school. “It was nice to be able to go to an out-of-state conference and I want to thank the administration at Oakland-Craig for giving approval to attend the 4-day event at the end of the semester,” Bohn said.
In addition to his responsibilities at O-C, Bohn also serves as the public relations chair for the Nebraska State Bandmaster Association. He manages the groups Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snap Chat accounts and keeps the website updated. He is also responsible for publishing a newsletter four times a year.
“As a board member, I have a travel stipend for out-of-state travel. Attending this conference was my first choice,” Bohn shared.
Loaded with armfuls of information gathered at the thousands of display booths, Bohn said he has plenty to process from his first trip to the international conference. “I don’t know if it is possible to go every year, but I would definitely like to go back every other year. There is always more to learn."
It has already been an exciting year for the Oakland-Craig Music Department. With more competitions, concert performances and the school musical in the works, it should also be an exciting spring at Oakland-Craig.
