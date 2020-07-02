The Washington County Board of Supervisors approved entering into an interlocal agreement with Burt County to join Washington County's drug court program June 23 during its regular meeting.
"Burt County has desired, at least for the last year, to join our drug court," Washington County Attorney Scott Vander Schaaf said.
The Burt County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution May 12 to enter into an interlocal agreement with Washington County for drug court.
Vander Schaaf said the agreement was reviewed by Washington County District Court Judge John E. Samson, who oversees drug court proceedings.
Drug court, which began in Washington County in 2015, is a two-year program with the purpose of reducing recidivism and substance abuse among nonviolent substance abuse offenders.
Burt County, Vander Schaaf said, would pay for their participants in the program. Participants from Burt County would travel to drug court meetings in Washington County, he said, but their legal hearings would be heard in Burt County where Samson is also the district court judge.
"I think it's a great opportunity for the citizens of Burt County to participate in the program that would otherwise be unavailable to them because they just don't have the numbers like we have had," Vander Schaaf said. "I think it's a real positive thing."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.