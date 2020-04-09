Attention Decatur Community members: Time to bring out your Easter Decorations and have some Easter Eggs visible to cars who drive by your house. Or maybe there are artists at your house who want to draw, paint or color some Easter Art to display in your windows. If you don’t have anything in your window, you might be one of the random houses that will have one dropped off for you to put up for the kids see when they drive by.
Jeania McMulloch provided information that on Saturday, April 11 at 1:00 parents are encouraged to load up the kiddos for a drive around town to look for Easter Eggs in house windows. The drive around “I Spy Egg Hunt” is taking the place of the annual Easter Egg Hunt, normally held at the park.
To add to the fun, the Decatur fire truck will be driving around with Easter Bunny on board. Additionally, candy bags will be set out for each car to stop and pick up at the fire hall. The candy bags are being provided by the Community Club and the Decatur Fire and Rescue Department.
