This year the mild weather has brought hunters out in force, looking for that trophy buck. Some hunters are just as happy taking a shot at a smaller buck or doe, a rooster pheasant, a turkey or whatever else their hunting license allows.
Nebraska truly is a game-hunter’s paradise, with a dozen species of birds and small mammals available to hunt. Ring-necked pheasant remains to king of what hunters are wanting to get a shot at.
When the trees start turning orange and orange pumpkins line driveways and front steps, orange clad hunters also become a common sight around Burt County. The pickups driving around Burt County have license plates from many different areas throughout the United States.
Sheila Maryott, who, along with her husband John, own and operate Decatur River Cabins and she provided information about some of her guests who rent their cabins. She has rented cabins to hunters from Nebraska, Mississippi, Michigan, Missouri, Louisiana, Iowa, New York and New Hampshire. She noted that most of the same hunters make their bookings before they head home, so they can return at the same time the following year. The hunters tell her this area has the best deer and that it is one of their favorite places to hunt. Sheila also said that her duck hunters also come from some of the same states and make return visits each year.
One thing Sheila remarked on is that she wishes she could offer her guests breakfast. She said the hunters who have been coming year after year tell her they miss going into town to start their day with breakfast at Betty's Cafe.
The number of deer in Nebraska is increasing but those trophy bucks are taking some time to rebuild. A few years ago, Blue Tongue and Cronic Waste Disease took its toll on many of the local deer population.
The Nebraska Big Game Hunting Guide reports a 20-year trend of older bucks is expected to continue. In 2018 is was reported that 90 percent of harvested bucks were 2 years and older. Antlerless Whitetail permits are easy to obtain, and the number of small doe and bucks are easier to spot.
For the trophy hunters they are less likely to take out younger animals, hoping to increase the older population. For those who process the meat, the possibilities of bringing in a deer has never been better in Nebraska according to information in the Nebraska Guidebook.
Hunters who wish to purchase permits can do so when the sale of deer tags begins in April. Employees of the Nebraska Game and Parks keep close tabs on the numbers of permits sold and the number of deer harvested.
A Nebraska hunt for small game permit is not required for big game. A big game permit is valid only for the species specified season, weapon and unit or area for which it is issued and may not be exchanged for another permit. Permits are not transferable or refundable.
In checking the results of the 2018 deer season for Burt County and surrounding counties, it was interesting to see the number of bucks harvested per a 100 square mile area. Reported numbers for Burt County were 35 Whitetails and 0 Mule Deer; Thurston County reported 37 Whitetails and 0 Mule Deer; Cuming County Reported 29 Whitetail and 0 Mule Deer; Dodge County numbers came with 46 Whitetails and 0 Mule Deer.
In comparison of the entire state, not limited to a 100 square mile area, there were 9,250 Mule Deer brought in to be tagged. There were 27,192 Whitetail Bucks brought in and tagged throughout the state, proving the numbers of Whitetails far outweigh the Mule Deer in Nebraska. Accounting for all the Mule Deer bucks tagged it is reported that 1,029 of them were 2 years old or older. The number of Whitetail bucks tagged that were 2 years old or older was 1,408.
Looking at the number of antlerless Mule Deer that were tagged, that number came in at 2,529. The antlerless Whitetail was 19,375. Seeing these large numbers of harvested deer, it is a wonder there are any left to be staring at us on the highways, but it proves there is an abundance of deer throughout Nebraska.
Our local Management Unit Description is known as the Elkhorn Unit. It includes Burt, Cuming, Madison, Stanton, Thurston, and Wayne County, and portions of Antelope, Boone, Cedar, Colfax, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Pierce, Platte and Washington Counties. The number of adult bucks brought in from the Elkhorn Unit in 2018, taking into account all seasons, was 8 Mule Deer and 2,117 Whitetails. Certain areas have provisions that apply to hunting deer or other species of wildlife within the boundaries of the Omaha and Winnebago reservations.
Lockers and meat processors are at their busiest time of year during Rifle Season. Processing deer, making deer sausage, deer jerky and the many ways of using deer meat can keep local lockers extremely busy throughout the first part of winter. Deer processing can extend for several weeks, provided the weather holds out, providing more time for hunting enthusiasts. Currently the hunters will be carrying muzzleloader guns in search of filling the permits they have purchased.
The application period for firearm and muzzleloader, either sex deer tags opens in April, with leftover tags available to the close of the season. Hunters may obtain no more than two permits each year that allow them to harvest a buck. There is no limit to the number of antlerless permits hunters may purchase.
Not only does Nebraska draw deer hunters from many different states, there are also visitors who come to Nebraska for some of the best turkey hunting in the country. Abundant birds can be spotted statewide, with denser populations along wooded streams making our area an ideal turkey-hunting destination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.