The Nebraska Loess Hills RC&D Board of Directors has been notified by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy of the approval of a grant application to hold Household Hazardous Waste Collections in the RC&D Area in 2020.
Collections will be held at the Blair Recycling Center on Friday September 11th from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM, and on Saturday September 12th at the Pender Bowling Alley Parking Lot from 9:00 AM until noon.
Those bringing materials to the collection are asked to stay in their vehicles with their windows rolled up.
If there are questions, feel free to contact Kent at (712) 223-2232 or by e-mail to: kentneu77@gmail.com
