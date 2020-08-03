Two headstones were affected by acts of vandalism on Friday, July 24th.
Cheryl Gatewood said she walked up to the cemetery on Friday afternoon around 1 o’clock and everything was fine. Saturday noon she received a call from someone who was visiting their parent’s gravesite and they noticed the damage. When Cheryl went up to see what had happened, she found her Dad’s headstone knocked over. The headstone next to her Dad’s was also moved on its base.
Cheryl noted she is upset that anyone would be so cruel and destructive. Cheryl added, “I was always Daddy’s little girl. This just breaks my heart.”
Another incident occurred when a car drove over stones on the corner of Section 3. That particular incident has been resolved.
Jean Morgan, member of the cemetery board, provided information to let the community know that the new hours are from 8 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. for friends and relative to visit gravesites of their loved ones. Previously the hours were from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The sign at the entrance will be changed in the near future, indicating the new hours that the cemetery is open to the public.
(0) comments
