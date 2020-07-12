Hillcrest Cemetery recently increased by 6 rows of burial sites. The newly surveyed area provides 108 additional lots, according to information provided by Jean Morgan, member of the Cemetery Board.
Jean explained that this has been the intent of the board members for some time. Now that the planning, surveying and paperwork have been filed, the lots are staked and ready for purchase.
The southwest portion of the cemetery has not yet been surveyed and there are no immediate plans to do so.
