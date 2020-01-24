Public welcome to National Sew Day, Feb. 2nd
Thanks to the diligent hands of the Logan Valley Quilters Guild, Charles"Charlie" Hightree was awarded a Quilt of Valor on Dec 7 at Oakland Heights where Charlie now resides. The quilt was given as a way to express appreciation for his service in the armed forces.
(BOLD) Charlie’s Military Career Remembered
Charlie enlisted in the Air Force in 1956. He spent 20 years in the service. In the service Charlie was a communication center supervisor. Some of the places Charlie was stationed at were Guam, Taiwan, France, South Carolina, Kansas and Offutt Airforce Base here in Nebraska.
Some of the decorations, medals and badges that were awarded to Charlie were the National Defense Service medal, Vietnam Service medal, Good Conduct medal, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon, and a Meritorious Unit Commendation.
(BOLD) You’re Invited to Help
The Logan Valley Quilters Guild are happy to share that they are participating in and hosting the local National Sew Day for Quilts of Valor on Saturday, February 2nd at the Golden Oaks Center in Oakland. The public is welcome to come help or just come visit with while those sewing from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
(BOLD) About Quilts of Valor
Quilts of Valor Foundation began in 2003 with a dream, literally a dream. Founder Catherine Roberts’ son Nat was deployed in Iraq. In her dream she witnessed the transformation in a young veteran's demeanor from one of despair to comfort through the power of being wrapped in a quilt.
The first QOV was awarded in November 2003 at Walter Reed Army Medical Center (WRAMC) to a young soldier from Minnesota who had lost his leg in Iraq. From Catherine Robert’s home in Seaford, DE, the Quilts of Valor movement spread across the nation and beyond through the power of word-of-mouth and the Internet. The Logan Valley Quilters Guild has presented 69 quilts to date and continues to honor local veterans with these labors of love.
