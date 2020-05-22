Memorial Day, May 25, 2020. It usually means going to the cemeteries to remember our loved ones and pay respect to the fallen veterans who have fought for our freedom. Some of those heroes gave the ultimate price, their life. In these confusing times of our lives let's take a day off to be normal.
Attend the Veterans Programs they have scheduled at the cemeteries and then you can come and drive through the Swedish Heritage Center for the traditional American Legion Roasted Pork Sandwich, homemade potato salad and baked bean meal.
Free will donation will be as usual.
The American Legion decided not to host this event this year so we at the Swedish Heritage Center would like to fill the void just this year for them. The meal after their program is tradition, right? Weather permitting and following social distancing guideline you can just drive through to pick up your takeout meal or your family can enjoy our lovely back yard with a picnic. Enjoy patriotic music while you eat and enjoy the lovely spring day. We will be serving from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Please follow the drive through signs.
If you're going to stay and have a picnic, please don't park in our driveway. Parking is available across the highway or the bank parking lot. Thank you so much for your continued support of the Swedish Heritage Center. Soon we will be open again and back to regular business.
Let's enjoy a "NORMAL" Memorial Day. God Bless America
