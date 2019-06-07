All eyes have been on the river as dams upstream continue to release more water. The bottom portion of Beck Park was closed off in anticipation of the water coming back into the park like it did this past March. Campers who were set up in the lower campsites were moved to the top, now known as the Busse-Brewer Addition.
The flooding problem has caused frustration to so many who reside along the Missouri River, as well as ruining summer plans of campers, boaters and fishermen.
The National Weather Service predicted that the Missouri at Decatur would crest on Monday, June 3rdaround 7:00 pm with a height of 35'6”. With any luck, by press time the river should be on its way back down. According to the Army Corp of Engineers, who oversee Missouri River Basin Water Management, Gavins Point Dam is currently releasing 75,000 cubic feet per second of water, and is scheduled to remain at that level through at least June 17th.
