Once again here at the Burt County Museum we find ourselves in a panicked state of life. Where in the world has the summer gone and, oh my goodness, Christmas will be here before we know it. My grandmother warned me time would fly when I got older but this is ridiculous. It not only flies but it bites you in the you know what!
It seems like we just got started with the wonderful display of “How Burt County Played A Role in the Development and Expansion of the JCPenney Company” by Karen Jackson and now it is only a month away from our Christmas open house. We can’t THANK Karen and her team of volunteers enough for the devotion and passion that was put into the display. We entertained so many nice people from all over. Some were even descendents of the Malmsten family. It was truly a grand experience for all of us!
We can’t just jump into Christmas. It takes a lot of time and planning along with lots of help from our own little circle of dedicated volunteers. Now remember, while all this planning is going on, we are still dealing with daily tasks and our students from Tekamah-Herman Elementary have started their monthly lessons. I have said it before and I will say it again, we love having them come here for their visits.
Before we can get into full swing of having volunteers come decorate their trees, we have students from Tekamah-Herman High School give us a hand. For their community service projects, we invited NHS, FCCLA and FFA students to join us. We have them help set up trees in both houses, hang garland and lights on both porches, put garland and lights up in the schoolhouse and decorate the street lamps on the complex. They were a delightful group of students, and we appreciate them and their sponsors so much as we could not get this all done without their help.
We are also planning to have the children of Tekamah-Herman Elementary (and any other students from the Burt County area) bring a carved pumpkin to the main house on October 30th. We will be here until 6:30 to receive pumpkins. We will provide battery-operated tealight candles for the jack-o-lanterns and they will be displayed on the front walk on Halloween night. The museum staff will hand out treats from 4:30 to 6:30. We will dispose of the pumpkins that night.
As you can see, we are busy little bees keeping community members involved with what is going on at their museum. We have all sorts of interesting history and artifacts here to explore. Even though we’re here today doing a lot of fun and exciting things, it becomes history tomorrow. So . . . get involved and make some history for future generations to come.
Donations were received from Steve and Darlene Bacon of Pleasant Hill, Iowa, and John and Larry Kerwin of Huntington Beach, Calif. Donating in honor of Clara Ann Tennis on her 100thbirthday were Elvera Walker, Trudy and Clarence Reiss and families, Janelle and Dan Myers and families, Jim and Joyce Walker and family, Marlene (Langley) Kaeding and Linda (Langley) Rogers.
Memorials received: Giving in memory of Opal Lofdahl of Lyons were Cathy Jensen and Betty Gardipee of Fremont and Anna L. Carlson of Omaha. John and Larry Kerwin gave in memory of Cary Holm of Omaha, Pat Novacek of Hastings and Emmett Hennig of Decatur. Steve and Jaccie Mencke of Herman gave in memory of Gerald D. Wortman of Tekamah, Melvin Wildman of Decatur and Betty Rogers of Oakland. Joan Connealy gave in honor/memory of the Tekamah High School class of 1948. John and Patty Wilson gave in memory of Betty Rogers.
Giving in memory of Ray Barger of Lincoln were the family of Gary and Susan (Hovendick) Gieschen of Brule, Neb., Kathy Hovendick Bartels of Fremont and Van and Bonnie Newell. Mark and Evelyn Patterson of Sioux Falls, SD., gave in memory of James Rieken, and Ernest and Dorrell Alexander. Giving in memory of Joan Benson were Patty Hancock, John and Patty Wilson, Van and Bonnie Newell and Mr. and Mrs. Harold Blanchard of Oakland, Iowa.
Ray Braniff was remembered by Ralph Anderson, Van and Bonnie Newell, Richard and Jane Elske, John and Patty Wilson, Harry and Linda Bisanz, Tracy Weatherly of Omaha, Tom and Cindi Dahl of Elkhorn, Jim and Karen Elliott of Craig.
Van and Bonnie Newell gave in memory of Orval Fleischman. Frank and Arlene (Kjeldgaard) Biane of Pismo Beach, Calif., gave in memory of Fred and Edith Kjeldgaard and Cheryl (Eckley) Joyce of Allegan, Mich.
Museum hours are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday afternoons from 1 to 5, or by appointment – 402-374-1505 – 319 North 13th St. (Hwy. 75), Tekamah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.