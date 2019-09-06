Pete Heintzelman was awarded a Quilt of Valor on Friday, August 30 at his home in Fremont. For health reasons, he was unable to attend the 100th Anniversary Legion celebration, so Jerry Ludwig, Harold Palmer, Linda Alford and Jeannine Nelsen went to him.
Tim Slaughter made a special plaque for Pete as he has belonged to the Lyons Legion for 67 years. This plaque was presented by Jerry. Linda and Jeannine awarded Pete his Quilt of Valor. He was very humbled by the thought.
Pete was born and raised in Lyons. In 1948 he graduated from Lyons High School and enlisted in the Air Force in 1950. He chose the Air Force because he wanted to be a pilot. But, because of his eyesight, this was not possible. He was then assigned to the Air Force Police. He was stationed in Maine and Louisiana. He was discharged in 1953.
Many may remember Pete, because he worked at the First National Bank in Lyons.
