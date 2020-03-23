In a letter obtained by news staff, the Oakland Independent has learned that the Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department and the Three Rivers Public Health Departments are recommending that schools in Burt, Cuming, Dodge and Saunders Counties in Educational Service Unti #2 remain closed for remainder of school year.
Superintendent Jeff Smith has confirmed the receipt of the letter from the health department recommending that area schools do not reopen for the rest of the 2019-20 school year. This is a recommendation, Smith said that he will make an announcement concerning that recommendation tomorrow. So far, the superintendents have chosen not to go against the recommendations of the health departments. Again, a firm announcement will be made at some point tomorrow.
