For the past 20 years, not all of the townships were paying equally.
That wasn't fair to the rest of the townships in Burt County. It has been a long process but one the Burt County Board of Supervisors worked to achieve. As of 2020, all townships will be online.
"One of the main reasons was fairness. Everyone pays a county tax and the inactive ones got all the roadwork and gravel done under the county tax," Supervisor David Schold said. "Active townships still levied and got their own money to work on their own roads and still paid the county tax."
One benefit is financial.
"The board feels the township can do and maintain their roads cheaper than we can," said Schold. "If we would have had all of the townships and roads we’d have to hire more roads workers, and pay for the benefits of full-time workers."
The closure would change the structure from a supervisory government to a commissioner government.
"This board was at a point where they could have gone ahead and terminated them, but if more than 50 percent of our townships were terminated, all of them would have to close," said former supervisor Greg Brummond.
Since 1998, Arizona, Riverside, Pershing, Craig and Decatur have been inactive. It started with a change in law in 1996 that set levy limits.
In March 1998, the county board wrote a letter to all the townships saying the county would not allow the townships any levy authority for the upcoming year because of the law. In order for townships to operate they had to go to the vote of the people and ask them for a levy override.
To the voters, it looked like a raise in taxes they did not want.
"What the public didn’t know is that the Board of Supervisors had allowed them a levy of zero, so they were just asking for anything above zero," said Brummond. "That went on from 1998 until the last primary."
Decatur and Craig became inactive the first year, the other three became inactive over the years.
Brummond said the townships thought they had voted to go out of business.
"What really happened is they went inactive," he said. "The former board at that time didn’t follow the rule to terminate them, which helped in the process to get them reactivated."
