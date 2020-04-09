Hop into a good book this Spring! We have lots of books for you to choose from and our catalog is online for your convenience. Search by title, author, or subject. We have fun books about Spring for you and your little ones to enjoy at home, including books about bunny rabbits, bumble bees, butterflies and caterpillars, just to name a few!
Just give us a call during business hours and we'll check them out for you and then you can come pick them up at your scheduled time with our curbside service. Also, a reminder, until we are able to reopen to the public we have introduced story time at-home packets for our regular daycare story time attendees.
If you are a daycare who would like to participate in this free service, please give us a call a week in advance. Storytime packets include selected stories and crafts for each child and an instruction sheet.
Also, a reminder that all books must be put in the book return on the west side of the building, staff will then quarantine each item for 5 days before reshelving and all fines are being waived at this time.
The Lyons Public Library staff would like to wish everyone a very Happy Easter.
