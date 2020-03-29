Food Pride
Like many Burt County grocery stores, Nelson’s Food Pride in Oakland is offering curbside assistance and delivery options to ensure customers have a safe shopping experience with the concerns surrounding the coronavirus. Dillon and Julie Johson practice social distancing while carrying out Debbie Anderon’s groceries.

As coronavirus spreads in other counties, Burt County, which has not seen its own cases, are still taking precautions and ensuring the safety of customers at restaurants and grocery stores.

Restaurants in Burt County are limited to 10 customers at a time. Grocery stores, some of whom have always delivered, are expanding their offerings.

Julie Johnson, owner of Nelson Food Pride in Oakland, said she has not seen an increase in the number of requests, but is encouraging her customers to do so.

"With people who are compromised, I have encouraged a number of my customers who have come in to call us for delivery. That's who's vulnerable," Johnson said. "We want to curb that as much as we can."

Johnson said local school and churches have offered the delivery option through Facebook.

"I've told a number of my customers I wish they would take us up on this and not come into the store," she said.

The store's usual delivery day was on Fridays, but they will deliver any day.

Angela Douglas is the assistant manager at Save More Grocery in Tekamah. She said she has had a few more people interested in delivery.

"We put it on Facebook, but I haven't seen a major fluctuation. We have had a few," Douglas said. "It's important to do this so the older generation that are more at risk do not have to come in. They don't have to be worried about coming in and catching something. We've had people from everywhere."

Douglas said the store wipes down things every day and were busier last week in the store.

"We have larger carts coming through, people are getting more things," she said.

They usually deliver groceries on Thursdays.

Restaurants are changing their operations, including Hiway Cafe in Lyons. According to their Facebook announcement, they will be carryout only starting Tuesday. Their modified hours are Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

 

The following is a list in progress of businesses and grocery stores open during this time:

Tekamah

Save More -- home grocery delivery, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. each weekday

Buddies Mini Mart, 805 13th Street -- carryout

Chatterbox Pub -- delivery, carryout

Dairy King -- carryout

D'Moore Pizza - carryout, curbside

Way North -- carryout, curbside

Master's Hand -- carryout, curbside

Oakland

Nelsons Food Pride -- home grocery delivery

Oakland Express -- takeout, curbside  

Tap Haus and Eats -- curbside, carryout and business as usual

Memories Cafe -- curbside, delivery for those who need it, a few inside the cafe

Decatur

Farrens Market -- home grocery delivery

Lyons

Hiway Cafe -- carryout only, 11a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday

Save More -- grocery delivery

 

* If you patronize a business not listed, please call ahead to see if they offer delivery or curbside assistance.

 

