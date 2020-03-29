As coronavirus spreads in other counties, Burt County, which has not seen its own cases, are still taking precautions and ensuring the safety of customers at restaurants and grocery stores.
Restaurants in Burt County are limited to 10 customers at a time. Grocery stores, some of whom have always delivered, are expanding their offerings.
Julie Johnson, owner of Nelson Food Pride in Oakland, said she has not seen an increase in the number of requests, but is encouraging her customers to do so.
"With people who are compromised, I have encouraged a number of my customers who have come in to call us for delivery. That's who's vulnerable," Johnson said. "We want to curb that as much as we can."
Johnson said local school and churches have offered the delivery option through Facebook.
"I've told a number of my customers I wish they would take us up on this and not come into the store," she said.
The store's usual delivery day was on Fridays, but they will deliver any day.
Angela Douglas is the assistant manager at Save More Grocery in Tekamah. She said she has had a few more people interested in delivery.
"We put it on Facebook, but I haven't seen a major fluctuation. We have had a few," Douglas said. "It's important to do this so the older generation that are more at risk do not have to come in. They don't have to be worried about coming in and catching something. We've had people from everywhere."
Douglas said the store wipes down things every day and were busier last week in the store.
"We have larger carts coming through, people are getting more things," she said.
They usually deliver groceries on Thursdays.
Restaurants are changing their operations, including Hiway Cafe in Lyons. According to their Facebook announcement, they will be carryout only starting Tuesday. Their modified hours are Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
BOB
The following is a list in progress of businesses and grocery stores open during this time:
Tekamah
Save More -- home grocery delivery, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. each weekday
Buddies Mini Mart, 805 13th Street -- carryout
Chatterbox Pub -- delivery, carryout
Dairy King -- carryout
D'Moore Pizza - carryout, curbside
Way North -- carryout, curbside
Master's Hand -- carryout, curbside
Oakland
Nelsons Food Pride -- home grocery delivery
Oakland Express -- takeout, curbside
Tap Haus and Eats -- curbside, carryout and business as usual
Memories Cafe -- curbside, delivery for those who need it, a few inside the cafe
Decatur
Farrens Market -- home grocery delivery
Lyons
Hiway Cafe -- carryout only, 11a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday
Save More -- grocery delivery
* If you patronize a business not listed, please call ahead to see if they offer delivery or curbside assistance.
