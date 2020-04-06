Today, Governor Pete Ricketts declared April 6-12, 2020 as Public Health Week in Nebraska during his daily press briefing on the State’s response to coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19). He thanked public health leaders for working overtime to keep Nebraskans healthy, informed about good hygiene, and up-to-date on the virus.
The Governor noted that the next month will be a decisive stage of the war against the coronavirus. He urged Nebraskans to “stay home, stay healthy, and stay connected” over the coming weeks. Everyone should work, go home, and shop once a week.
Additionally, the Governor discussed the risk of domestic abuse at a time when Nebraskans are more socially isolated than usual. Lynne Lange, Executive Director of the Nebraska Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence, joined the Governor at today’s press event. She highlighted resources available to abuse survivors, along with the steps Nebraska shelters have taken to better serve survivors during the pandemic.
Earlier today, Gov. Ricketts and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds spoke directly with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. The governors reviewed the social distancing rules they have put in place. Dr. Fauci expressed his appreciation for both states’ efforts, and he sent a message to Nebraskans that he’s “on the same page” with the Governor.
